Rosalie Favere, 68, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 5th 2020. She was born February 23, 1952 in Allentown, the daughter of the late Rose (Martucci) and Vido P. Minarovic. Rosalie graduated from Liberty High, Bethlehem, Class of 1971, and she worked for Western Electric in Allentown until 1989. She then moved to Old Hickory, TN and attended Aquinas College in Nashville, TN and graduated in 1994 with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. After graduation, Rosalie worked at Nashville Memorial Hospital. In 2000, Rosalie moved home to Bethlehem and worked at Lehigh Valley Health Network, Muhlenberg, as a Registered Nurse until her retirement in 2017. Rosalie was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church in Allentown and an active member of the church's auxiliary.
Survivors: sisters- Rosalind Day, Rosanne Minarovic and husband Adam Arnold, Maria Holland and husband William Holland; brother- Vido P. Minarovic; cousins- Barbara (Minarovic) Miller and husband Ronald Miller, Joseph Minarovic and wife Kim; nieces and nephews.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 12, 10AM, at St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Calling hours will be before Mass, 9-10AM in the church. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Mask and social distancing are required for attendance.
Contributions: Memorial Contributions can be made to the church or the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.
