Rosalie J. Blobe
Rosalie Josephine (Haas) Blobe, 81, an almost 50 year resident of Coopersburg died Friday, September 25th at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Center Valley. She was the beloved wife of the late Dieter George Blobe. Born in the former Yugoslavia, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Maria (Wersching) Haas. Rosalie graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and met Dieter shortly after at a German dance in Hilltown. They married in 1962, raised four children and were the founders of O.R.E. Rentals in Quakertown. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Saengerbund and a member and greeter at the Church of the Assumption B.V.M. in Colesville. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and long walks at Upper Saucon Community Park. However, her greatest joy was being a mother, and Oma (grandmother) to her 19 grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Christine Redmann (Todd) of Two Harbors, MN, George Blobe (Susan) of Center Valley, Ron Blobe (Karen) of Hellertown and Gerry Blobe (Madeline) of Carrboro, NC, a sister Magdeline McGinley of Bethlehem and a sister in law, Lea Irmtraud (Traudl) Christi of Harleysville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Suzanne, Justin, Erica, Sam, Brandon, Harry, Dan, Kara, Jack, John, Juliana, Jared, Janna and Chloe and her great grandchildren Sara, Grace, Greyson, Aidan and Jordan. A private funeral Mass will be held at Church of the Assumption. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown, PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St. Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106 or an organization dear to your heart.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Rosie was a sweet woman. I always enjoyed talking with her. Condolences to the Blobe family.
Travis Yerk
Friend
September 29, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Blobe family. I did not know Rosalie, but know and work with her son. She sounds like a truly wonderful woman, wife, mother, and Oma. May her passing bring about moments of joy, amongst the sadness, celebrating the life she lived.
Kyle Bray
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
Deepest condolences to the entire Blobe Family. My love, thoughts and prayers are with you. I will always fondly remember your Mom/Oma.

Andrea Richard DO
Andrea Richard
Friend
