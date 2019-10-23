Home

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Central Moravian Church - Old Chapel
Rosalie J. Parkinson

Rosalie J. Parkinson, 72, of Center Valley, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at her home. Born in Shamokin, PA to Stephen and Margaret Cebenko, Rosalie lived her life in and around the Lehigh Valley, graduating from Dieruff High School in 1965. "E", as her grandchildren knew her, was a loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was deeply devoted to her late husband Dr. William Parkinson, and to all of her family and friends, as well as her dogs. She loved to travel and work, and was a successful entrepreneur. Rosalie is survived by her mother Margaret Cebenko; sons Michael Geho (Elizabeth), Matthew Geho (Kristine); stepsons William (Holly), Scott (Karen); grandchildren William, Lauren, Tyler, Nathan and Lili; brother Stephen (Jill); nephews and nieces Stephen Jr., Sophia, Marlayna, Bohdan, and Anabella. She will also be greatly missed by her dear friends Kathy Lamm and Sandy Fenstermaker. Services: Central Moravian Church, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Old Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Moravian Church General Fund or to any charity you choose to support. May she Rest in Peace.
Published in Morning Call from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
