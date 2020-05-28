Rosalie M. Zsilavetz, 84, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a courageous battle against ALS. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Louis, who passed away on May 10, 2020. Together they shared 63 years of marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Henry) Pursell. She worked at Freedom High School in the cafeteria for 32 years before retiring. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Church, Bethlehem, a member of Holy Family Manor Ladies Auxiliary, Ss. Simon and Jude Senior Group, and the former St. Bernard's Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Susan M. Graham (Thomas) of Bethlehem, Louis Zsilavetz, Jr. (Robin) of Bethlehem, Ann Engle (Companion, Joe Kalmar) of Breiningsville, Regina Turnbach (John) of Bethlehem, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Marie Carroll of Phoenixville, PA, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis, and her sister Jean (Pursell) Belinski.
Services: A "Drive Up" viewing will be held Saturday, May 30th from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St., Bethlehem. Please enter from the Center St. driveway. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions her funeral Mass and burial are private. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the March of Dimes, 90 S. Commerce Way, Suite 320, Bethlehem, PA 18017, or Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.