|
|
Rosaline S. Picchio, 93, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020, at Above & Beyond at the Knights in Allentown. She was the wife of the late Henry A. Picchio. They were married for 65 years before his passing in 2014. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Claude A. and Rose (Wolfe) Schaffer. She worked at Bell Telephone and AT&T (formerly Western Electric) for 37 years before retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Rosaline was a matriarch in her own right who enjoyed tradition, shopping, taking care of and spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly. She was an avid reader and would often trade books in search of a new novel. She especially loved the season of Fall and watching the Philadelphia Eagles.
Survivors: daughters, Rosanne Picchio of Florida; Cathleen, wife of Timothy Hawkey of Whitehall; Diane, wife of Roger Licini of Allentown; brother Richard Schaffer, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. One brother and two sisters predeceased her.
Services: Monday, February 24th at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland Street, Allentown, at 11:00 am. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Church, 801 North 11th Street, Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2020