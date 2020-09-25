1/1
Rosaly Z. Greenberger
Rosaly Greenberger passed away at Fellowship Community, Whitehall. She was 98 years old. She was married for 60 years to the late Harold Greenberger. Born in Bronx New York, she lived most of her life in New York City, where she had a variety of jobs as secretary, typist, stenographer, and bookkeeper. She resided in the Lehigh Valley for the past 24 years. She was the daughter of Lou and Henrietta (Gottlieb) Zigman. She played the piano by ear and was a volunteer at a number of places to play for resident sing alongs. She traveled around the world, especially enjoying cruise ships. She always quickly made friends with people that she met everywhere.

She is survived by her son Alan Greenberger and daughter in law Martha Schrempel.

Services: Graveside, 11 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Beth El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home. Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beth El Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
