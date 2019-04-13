Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Rose A. Chrismer, 89, formerly of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John Chrismer, who died in 2007. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late George and Rose Adams. She enjoyed being a homemaker, and was of the Catholic faith. Services: A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, in the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, 18015, where friends may call from 9:30 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Fountain Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to a .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019
