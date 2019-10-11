Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Rose Deutsch
Rose A. Deutsch


1931 - 2019
Rose A. Deutsch Obituary
Rose A. Deutsch, 88, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Westminster Village, Allentown. Born January 25, 1931 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Julia (Scerenscics) Deutsch. Rose worked as a seamstress for various companies. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church in Northamption. Rose enjoyed cooking and gardening and was an accomplished and talented baker. Survivors: her brother, Joseph; 3 nieces and 2 nephews. Rose was predeceased by her sister, Helen, and brother, Frank. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 15th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Westminster Village – Memory Care Unit, 803 N. Wahneta St., Allentown, PA 18109 in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019
