Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
2575 Linden St.
Bethlehem, PA
Rose A. Matla Obituary
Rose A. Matla, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late James and Concetta Daluisio. She was the wife of the late Edward S. Matla.

She is survived by 3 sons, Joseph, Edward and Terry; and 4 grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters.

A 9:30 a.m. graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St. Bethlehem. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 30, 2019
