Rose A. Schoenenberger passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 23, 2019.
Her life began on August 28, 1924 when she was born to Rose and Emerick Yost in Allentown. She attended Central Catholic High School before graduating from Sacred Heart Nursing School in 1945, and then worked as a nurse at Sacred Heart and Allentown Osteopathic Hospitals until she retired in 1981.
Her preferred nursing specialty was newborns, a passion reflected in the family she started. In 1946 she married Ellsworth "Alex" Schoenenberger, and they celebrated a loving marriage until his death in 1993. Her legacy lives on in their three children, Patricia (wife of Dennis), Timothy (husband of Eileen), and Gary (husband of Patricia); and in her six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Throughout her life, her love for her family and for her faith was evident. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, and a devoted supporter of various missionary groups.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10am on Tuesday, September 3rd after a viewing at 9am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception at https://www.nationalshrine.org/donate/.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019