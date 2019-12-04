|
|
Rose (Rosie) Ann Konishesky, 71, of Old Saybrook, CT passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, following a long illness. Rosie was born in Allentown, PA to the late Stella R. Phillips and father James C. Zellner. Rose grew up in Allentown, PA and was a graduate of Salisbury High School and Muhlenberg College, Allentown, with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She maintained close, decades-long relationships with friends made in primary school, high school and college. Rosie often traveled with them and hosting annual "Gabfests." Rosie worked for many years as a Manufacturer Sales Representative in the Window Treatment industry, ultimately working alongside her husband, Gary, at Casual Curtain for fifteen years. Rosie fostered life-long passions for reading, sewing, and cooking, and many of her recipes have become staples for family meals. Rosie always opened her home to friends and family. She also spent time continuing her education through language and improvement classes as well as traveling around the country and world with her husband. Rosie also had a love for animals - especially her beloved pet "Abigail". Rosie is well known in the community for her walks around Main Street with "Dudley". Rose is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gary Konishesky; sister Margaret Jones (Clarence) of Center Valley, PA; brother James Zellner (Judy) of Allentown PA, along with several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by relatives Pat Harter (Konishesky) and her husband Jamie Harter, Jack Konishesky and his wife Michelle, their children Katherine and Joseph, Tom Konishesky and his wife MaryAnn, their children Sarah and Luke,.
A private service will be held for the family with a Celebration of Life to occur in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the or to the Connecticut Humane Society
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019