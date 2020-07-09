Rose "Rosie" (Sharga) Barner, 92, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home. Born on April 24, 1928 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Drabick) Sharga. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1986. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. Rosie worked as a housekeeper and cook for the church for over 50 years. Survivors: Rosie is survived by her son, John; daughter, Kathy and husband, Gus Lewis; sister, Frances "Francie" and husband, Donald Drabick; grandchildren, Pamela, Carla, Nicholas, Tony, Lisa; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Jeanie Colicigno, brothers, Michael, John, Petro, Stephen, Joseph, and sisters, Anna and Mary, preceded Rosie in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
.