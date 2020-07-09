1/1
Rose Barner
1928 - 2020
Rose "Rosie" (Sharga) Barner, 92, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home. Born on April 24, 1928 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Catherine (Drabick) Sharga. Rosie was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1986. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton. Rosie worked as a housekeeper and cook for the church for over 50 years. Survivors: Rosie is survived by her son, John; daughter, Kathy and husband, Gus Lewis; sister, Frances "Francie" and husband, Donald Drabick; grandchildren, Pamela, Carla, Nicholas, Tony, Lisa; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A daughter, Jeanie Colicigno, brothers, Michael, John, Petro, Stephen, Joseph, and sisters, Anna and Mary, preceded Rosie in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 13th at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
