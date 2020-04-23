Rose C. Herschman, 70, of Northampton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020 at LVH-Muhlenberg surrounded by her loving family. A cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Rose is missed by all who knew her. Rose and her husband, Stephen, would have celebrated 48 years of marriage on May 27th. They were true partners in life who always found a way to get everything done together as a team, sometimes in an unorthodox manner, their personalities a perfect match. Rose was born January 1, 1950 in Bethlehem and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Teresa (Bartera) Fantasia. Rose was a proud graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She worked as a receptionist for Mid Atlantic Retina for 20 years and enjoyed assisting her patients and treated them like one of her own. By far, the role she loved the most in her life was being a mother to her 2 boys and grandmother (Nonna) to her granddaughters. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and baking with them and spent as much time with them as possible. They meant the world to her and there was nothing she would not do for them. Rose also loved spending time with her grand-dog and cats and spoiled them just as much as her human grandchildren. Others, whether they were family or friends always felt a similar level of love. Rose always wanted everyone to feel included, and never left out or alone. She enjoyed bringing joy to others through kind gestures and small gifts. A treasured family tradition was an annual vacation to the Outer Banks, where Rose and her extended family would rent a large home together and make lasting memories. She was a skilled knitter and sewer who made beautiful things that she loved to give as gifts. Rose was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton and utilized her knitting skills as a member of the prayer shawl group. In addition to her husband, Rose is survived by her sons, Stephen and his wife, Sharon, and Mark and his wife, Tricia; granddaughters, Paige and Taylor; and her six siblings, Carmela Sawruk and husband, Walter, Maria Lucas, Dominick and wife, Annette, Anthony, Stephen and wife, Thena, and James and wife, Terri. A Memorial Mass with graveside services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA 18067 in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.