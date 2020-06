Rose C. Herschman, of Northampton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. Services are now scheduled to celebrate her life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 26th at 12:00 p.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. For more information visit www.reichelfuneralhome.com