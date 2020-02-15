Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
Rose Sommer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Bethlehem, PA
View Map

Rose D. Sommer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose D. Sommer Obituary
Rose D. (Cappolella) Sommer, 90, of Allentown, formerly of Center Valley, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Sommer. Born in Bangor, August 7, 1929, Rose was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Villiano) Cappolella. She was employed as a seamstress in various textile mills prior to her marriage. Rose was a former member of Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

Survivors: Son, Gregory R. Sommer and his fiancé, Mari Wells of Plymouth, NC; siblings, Ann Pritchard of Bath, Joseph Cappolella and his wife, Nancy of Bethlehem, Rocco Cappolella of Whitehall, Larry Cappolella and his wife, Sarah of Palmerton, Daniel Cappolella of Stroudsburg; grandson, Zachary G. Sommer; predeceased by a brother, John Cappolella.

Service: Memorial services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Familiy and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 - 10:30 am. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now