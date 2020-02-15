|
Rose D. (Cappolella) Sommer, 90, of Allentown, formerly of Center Valley, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Alfred J. Sommer. Born in Bangor, August 7, 1929, Rose was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Villiano) Cappolella. She was employed as a seamstress in various textile mills prior to her marriage. Rose was a former member of Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Son, Gregory R. Sommer and his fiancé, Mari Wells of Plymouth, NC; siblings, Ann Pritchard of Bath, Joseph Cappolella and his wife, Nancy of Bethlehem, Rocco Cappolella of Whitehall, Larry Cappolella and his wife, Sarah of Palmerton, Daniel Cappolella of Stroudsburg; grandson, Zachary G. Sommer; predeceased by a brother, John Cappolella.
Service: Memorial services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville. Familiy and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 - 10:30 am. in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 15, 2020