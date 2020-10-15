1/1
ROSE E. HAAS
1951 - 2020
Rose E Haas, 68, of Kutztown passed away October 10th surrounded by her loving family. Born in Allentown, PA on December 31, 1951 She was the daughter of the late William & Dorothy Ruth. She was the wife of Harold (Harry) R Haas for 25 years. She was employed by Dunn & Bradstreet for many years.

In addition to her husband she is survived by 1 son and 3 step children, Siblings, Dorothy Miller, Denise, Richard, William and Hal Ruth, 10 grandchildren, 1 Great Grand Child, 16 nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Sherry Yanek, a brother Edwin Ruth.

Services: Friday October 16th at 10:30AM in St. Joseph the Worker Church 1879 Applewood Dr. Orfield, PA. Call 10-10:30AM in the church. Donations: American Cancer Society. Share memories at www.JBcares.Com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
OCT
16
Service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Church
Funeral services provided by
Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc.
1314 W Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-5555
