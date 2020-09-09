May 17, 1919 August 30, 2020



Rose was born May 17, 1919 in South Bethlehem. She attended St. John's Catholic school until the family moved to Fountain Hill where she attended high school. During her adult life she worked in the apparel industry and later worked at Piercing Pagoda.



Rose was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a dear part of the community. She sang in the choir for many years. As a member of Fountain Hill Benevolent Club she in many Minstrel shows. Rose bowled for many years in different leagues. At the age of 60 she went to night school and achieved her high school diploma. At age 90, she moved to El Paso, Texas to become part of the Rio Norte Adult Community. She made many wonderful friends at Rio Norte. She enjoyed Bocci Ball, Bingo, and Exercise Class.



She was predeceased by her husband William (GYP) Long, and her granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Long. Survived by son William J. Long (Mary Jo), grandson John F. Long (Adrienne), and great grandsons William F. Long and Matthew F. Long.



Burial will be at a later date and will be private.



