1/
Rose Elizabeth Yelinko Long
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 17, 1919 August 30, 2020

Rose was born May 17, 1919 in South Bethlehem. She attended St. John's Catholic school until the family moved to Fountain Hill where she attended high school. During her adult life she worked in the apparel industry and later worked at Piercing Pagoda.

Rose was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church and a dear part of the community. She sang in the choir for many years. As a member of Fountain Hill Benevolent Club she in many Minstrel shows. Rose bowled for many years in different leagues. At the age of 60 she went to night school and achieved her high school diploma. At age 90, she moved to El Paso, Texas to become part of the Rio Norte Adult Community. She made many wonderful friends at Rio Norte. She enjoyed Bocci Ball, Bingo, and Exercise Class.

She was predeceased by her husband William (GYP) Long, and her granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth Long. Survived by son William J. Long (Mary Jo), grandson John F. Long (Adrienne), and great grandsons William F. Long and Matthew F. Long.

Burial will be at a later date and will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved