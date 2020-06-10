Rose Helen Kerchmar, 82, of Fort Lauderdale, passed away on May 14th, 2020, in her home. She was born March 10th, 1938 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the oldest daughter of the late Helen and Charles Kerchmar. Rose knew from a young age that she wanted to pursue a career as a nurse and graduated from Allentown School of Nursing in 1959 and University of Pennsylvania in 1970. Rose worked in various hospitals in NYC, LA, and Philadelphia before moving to Florida in 1982 and working for many years at North Ridge Medical Center. Even after her retirement from nursing she continued to care for friends and neighbors with health issues.
Since 1985, Rose lived in the City View community, Fort Lauderdale, where she was an active member and the head of the landscaping committee. Always ready to help no matter what, she was "a neighbor's neighbor." Rose was an active member of the Fort Lauderdale Garden Club for many years. She loved gardening and animals. She set up a "trust fund" for her dog Boomer to ensure he was cared for after her passing. Rose was known for her sense of humor, her outspokenness and for being a caring and loyal friend. She created strong and lasting bonds in each of the communities she took part in.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Bell and Brother-In-Law, James Bell of Paoli, Pennsylvania and her nieces Marion Bell and Adrienne Gordon. Rose will also be dearly missed by her many close friends and her dog Boomer.
A burial service will be held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on Saturday, June 13th at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, beginning at 11:15 a.m. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.