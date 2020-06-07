Rose Helen Calvina 105 died peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Ft. Lauerdale, FL. Rose was born February 13, 1915 in Bronx, NY. She moved to Allentown, PA where she raised her family and then moved to Florida 47 years ago. Rose had a radiant smile and an uplifting spirit. Rose's sage wisdom helped everyone she met. She believed olive oil, rose wine and the sound and smell of the ocean lead to her longevity. Her greatest blessing was her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Anita (Bill), granddaughters, Linda, Valerie (Jim), great grandchildren, William and Julian. All donations should go to the Catholic Charities in Rose's memory.



