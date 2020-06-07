Rose Helen Calvina
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Helen Calvina 105 died peacefully on May 11, 2020 in Ft. Lauerdale, FL. Rose was born February 13, 1915 in Bronx, NY. She moved to Allentown, PA where she raised her family and then moved to Florida 47 years ago. Rose had a radiant smile and an uplifting spirit. Rose's sage wisdom helped everyone she met. She believed olive oil, rose wine and the sound and smell of the ocean lead to her longevity. Her greatest blessing was her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alfred. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Anita (Bill), granddaughters, Linda, Valerie (Jim), great grandchildren, William and Julian. All donations should go to the Catholic Charities in Rose's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved