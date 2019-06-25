Rose J. Facchiano, 96, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late Peter D. Facchiano who died November 10, 2009. Rose was born in Bethlehem and was the daughter of the late Vincent and Josephine (Parenti) Bove. Rose was a machine operator for 11 years at Nielsen's Garment Mill in Allentown before retiring in 1985. She was best known for the wonderful meals she cooked for her family and the special angel hair spaghetti with anchovy sauce for Christmas dinners. She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.



Rose will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Michael P. Facchiano and Vincent T. Facchiano, both of Bethlehem; daughter, Rosalie Marques and her husband, Anthony of Lilburn, GA; two granddaughters, Toni Marie (Marques) Keyeck and her husband, Brian and Lia Isabel Facchiano; grandson, Peter Torres Facchiano; great granddaughters, Bryn and Callaway Keyeck; and sister, Jenny Marz. She was predeceased by her sisters, Grace Parenti, Anna Nelson and Miggie Ortwien; and brothers, Ralph Bove, Tony Bove, Eugene Bove and Peter Bove.



A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 Washington Ave. Bethlehem, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



Contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice or St. Anne's Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.connellfuneral.com.