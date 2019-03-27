Rose J. Filipovits, 91, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest Hospice. Rose was the wife of the late William "Herby" Filipovits for 47 years until his passing on July 29, 1998. Born December 6, 1927 in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Rose (Sipos) Gratzel. Rose was a kind, compassionate and caring person who was a friend to everyone. She worked at the former Cross Country Clothes for over 25 years until her retirement. Rose was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. She enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Rose loved to travel, including taking several cruises and trips to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed going to the local casinos. In her leisure time, Rose liked working on crossword puzzles and was an avid fan of the Phillies and Eagles. She will be sadly missed by her loving family. Survivors: son, Bill Filipovits and wife, Joan; daughter, Karin, wife of Ted Foster, Jr.; grandchildren, Kristin Filipovits and fiancée, Christian Polidoro, Timothy Filipovits, Sarah, wife of Chad Coffey, Meredith, wife of Bob Hudome; great grandsons, Mason Hudome and Cameron Coffey; grandpuppies, Cali and Bentley. Rose was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Sharkazy, and brother, Charles Gratzel. Service: Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday 10 – 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036 or -Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Rose. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary