Rose J.Magdasy, 100, passed away on March 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William Magdasy (2015). Rosie graduated Liberty H.S. in 1937. She then worked as a bookkeeper in the offices of Charas in Allentown, and later as a seamstress at Alice Kay Shop, Allentown. Rosie was a member and officer of the former Saucon Valley Ladies Club/Bethlehem Steel Club. She was a gifted and talented seamstress, as well as a phenomenal baker and cook. She was a truly giving person and always put her family and their needs before her own. She was a member of Sacred Heard R. C. Church, Bethlehem. She is survived by her daughters, Jane E. Shaxted of Palmer Twp.; Jill E. Mittl (Stephen J. Jr.) of Wyomissing; brother, Richard Borghi of Las Vegas; and a grandson and his family in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlo and Anna Borghi, brothers, Edward, Joseph, John, Angelo and Louis. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES F.H. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House, C/O Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019