Rose M. Bet, 84 years, of Catasauqua, died Sunday April 5th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Carlo J. Bet, Sr. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Malits)Fixl.
Rose was a member of St. Mary's Annunciation BVM Church of Catasauqua.
Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be missed by her children: son Carlo Bet, Jr. and wife Elizabeth; son John Bet; daughter Maryann Heffentrager and husband Robert; daughter Rose Snyder and husband Robert; daughter Anne Bet; grandchildren Robert andHollianne Snyder; Patrick and Kayla Bet; Nicholas and AlexPushcarovich and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son Joseph Carlo Bet, sisters, Theresa and Sr.Dolora(Anna) and brothers, Frank, Albert, Godrey, Joseph, and Stephen.
Please no gifts, in her honor, please share a meal with your family. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family atwww.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020