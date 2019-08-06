|
Rose M. Fatzinger, 96, of Alburtis passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Luther Crest. She was the wife of the late Alden A. Fatzinger. Born in Austria, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Golles) Lukitsch. Rose worked for Rodale Shirt Factory before retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and the Women's Guild.
She is survived by sons, Joseph A.; Alden A. III and wife, Ruth; Carl A and wife, Cherie; daughters, Helen M. wife of Jim Christman; Rosemary A. wife of John Hoch, Jr.; Susan L. wife of Terry Debus; sisters, Mary Smith and Anna Recker; fifteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the church, 1879 Applewood Dr, Orefield, PA 18069
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019