Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Rose M. Fatzinger Obituary
Rose M. Fatzinger, 96, of Alburtis passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Luther Crest. She was the wife of the late Alden A. Fatzinger. Born in Austria, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Golles) Lukitsch. Rose worked for Rodale Shirt Factory before retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and the Women's Guild.

She is survived by sons, Joseph A.; Alden A. III and wife, Ruth; Carl A and wife, Cherie; daughters, Helen M. wife of Jim Christman; Rosemary A. wife of John Hoch, Jr.; Susan L. wife of Terry Debus; sisters, Mary Smith and Anna Recker; fifteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the church, 1879 Applewood Dr, Orefield, PA 18069
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 6, 2019
