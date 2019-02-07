|
Rose M. Gaugler, 87, of East Greenville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on February 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Gaugler. Born in Pennsburg, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Wentling) Miller.She is survived by her children: Linda Engle and Robin Randall, and her daughter-in-law Deborah Gaugler; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and siblings: Susan Reiter and Lester Miller. She was predeceased by a son Michael and seven siblings.A funeral viewing will be held from 10 – 11, with a service at 11 AM on Monday at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg, PA 18073.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Upper Perkiomen Community Council, 301 4th St, Pennsburg, PA 18073. For complete details, visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2019