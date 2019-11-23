|
Rose M. "Tootsie" Jany, 90, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Manor Care, Bethlehem surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Louis F. "Loitch" Jany, who passed December 4, 2016. Born May 12, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Albert P. and Rose (Meltsch) Deibert and step-father, Alfred "Scrubby" Strobl. Rose was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed being a member of AARP in Northampton.
Survivors: sons, Louis A. Jany and wife, Donna, of Whitehall and Ronald A. Jany and wife, Kim, of Coplay; daughter, Donna, wife of Daniel Schmalzer of Bath; 7 grandchildren, Jason, Melanie, Brandon, Laura, Lisa, Joshua and Derek; 5 great-grandchildren and brother, William Deibert and wife Heidi of Cherryville. A brother, Albert preceded Rose in death.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019