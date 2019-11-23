Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Rose Jany
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Rose M. Jany


1929 - 2019
Rose M. Jany Obituary
Rose M. "Tootsie" Jany, 90, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Manor Care, Bethlehem surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Louis F. "Loitch" Jany, who passed December 4, 2016. Born May 12, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Albert P. and Rose (Meltsch) Deibert and step-father, Alfred "Scrubby" Strobl. Rose was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed being a member of AARP in Northampton.

Survivors: sons, Louis A. Jany and wife, Donna, of Whitehall and Ronald A. Jany and wife, Kim, of Coplay; daughter, Donna, wife of Daniel Schmalzer of Bath; 7 grandchildren, Jason, Melanie, Brandon, Laura, Lisa, Joshua and Derek; 5 great-grandchildren and brother, William Deibert and wife Heidi of Cherryville. A brother, Albert preceded Rose in death.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday, from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019
