St Ann's Catholic Church
415 S 6th St
Emmaus, PA 18049
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
415 South Sixth Street
Emmaus, PA
Interment
Following Services
St. Ann Calvary Cemetery
Emmaus, PA
Rose M. Tiwold Obituary
Rose M. Tiwold 92, of Allentown, passed on November 28 2019. She was the wife of the late Edmond Tiwold, the daughter of the late Julius and Caroline (Ostock) Silva. She was a factory worker, restaurateur and retired from Boise Cascade. Her passions were cooking, baking cookies, birthday, wedding cakes and she loved to dance.

Surviving Rose are her loving sons Jeffery Maritch, wife Brenda, Robert Maritch, wife Linda, brother Joseph Silva, sister Lindasue Knauss, husband Richard, step children: Kathleen Crush, husband Richard, Noreen Fox, husband Frank Jr., Terry Tiwold, cousins Joan Hepner, Julie Ann Maron, all her loving family, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grand children. Rose was preceded in death by her brother Dan(Julius) Silva.

A short service will be held on December 20, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Church 415 South Sixth Street Emmaus , PA 18049. Interment will follow at St. Ann Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus , PA . There will be a luncheon and memorial immediately following.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 16, 2019
