Rose M. Vargo, 89, of Zionsville, died June 3, 2019 in her residence surrounded by her family. She was the widow of William A. Vargo. Born in Zionsville, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Rose Mary (Lagler) Schmaldinst. She was a seamstress working for the former Emmaus Shirt Factory, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church and a member of the Red Hat Society. Rose is survived by her son, William J. Vargo and wife Charlotte of Emmaus; daughters, Patricia A. wife of Barry Ritter of Emmaus and Mary Ellen L. wife of Michael Banyas of Macungie; brother, Richard Schmaldinst and wife Cindy; sisters, Elsie Ruth, Theresa wife of Leroy Shankweiler, and Barbara Rohrbach; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Schmaldinst, a sister, Dorothy Fegley, and 2 grandsons. Memorial Services will be held on Fri., June 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5901 Kings Highway South, Old Zionsville, PA 18068. Visitation 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church or to Women of Grace, 6720 Kings Highway South, Zionsville, PA 18092. Published in Morning Call on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary