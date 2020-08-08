Rose Marie Joan (Tamandl) McLaughlin, 81, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Donald J. McLaughlin, with whom she shared over 51 years of loving marriage. Born on November 23, 1938 in Nazareth, Rose Marie was a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Legath) Tamandl. Rose Marie was a graduate of Northampton High School and Bethlehem Business School. She worked in data entry for Bethlehem Steel for many years. She later worked in the laundry department for Cedar Brook, Fountain Hill until she retired. Rose Marie was a member of the Fountain Hill Hose Company, St. Ursula's Catholic Church where she sang on the choir and was an elected Poll Worker. She had many joys in life including sewing, knitting, crossword puzzles, shopping and above all taking care of her family.



Survivors: In addition to her husband Donald, Rosemary will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jim McLaughlin and Megan McLaughlin; grandchildren, Michael Miller and Aaron Wittman; sisters, Sandra Becker, Carol Kocher, Joan Nero, Jeanette Mittman and Melanie Shurgot. She was predeceased by brothers, Joe and Guy Tamandl.



Services: A mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in St. Ursula Catholic Church, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00A.M. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Fountain Hill Cemetery, Fountain Hill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Funeral Home, Fountain Hill.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Rose Marie's memory to her church.



