Rose Marie Lahovski, 88, formerly of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Phoebe Home Health Care Center, Allentown. Born December 21, 1931 in Clarks Summit, PA. She was the wife of the late John Lahovski who passed away in December 2015.
Rose Marie last worked as a floor lady for the former Iron Head Fashion, Orefield, PA for seven years prior to retiring in 1990. Prior to that she worked in the same capacity for the former Fuller Sportswear for twenty years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Catholic Church, Northampton. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother to her family.
She is survived by her son, John S. Lahovski and wife Jane of Macungie, and granddaughter, Natasha Ayn wife of Christopher Shindler of Philadelphia.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a 2:00 PM funeral service, all on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Northampton. We ask the public to still recognize the social distancing requirements, including the wearing of face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association, both in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 22, 2020.