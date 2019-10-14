|
Rose Marie Scharle, fondly known as "Bunny," passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 12th, 2019. She was 89 years old. Married for 67 precious years to William J. "Bill" Scharle, she affectionately remains the "love of his life." Born and raised in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Mary Helen Duffy O'Neil and John Timothy O'Neil. In her youth, she played the violin and was fond of riding and caring for her two horses. Bunny was a 1947 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and a 1951 graduate of Kutztown University with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Allentown School District at Muhlenberg Elementary School. In the summers, she worked at the Allentown Playgrounds and was always proud of her students' winning the annual May Pole contest. Bunny was a communicant of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Women's Alliance for many years. In later years, she enjoyed traveling the world with Bill after his retirement from Air Products and Chemicals.
Bunny's warm smile and friendly manner made everyone feel welcome and at ease. She was a natural conversationalist making her a captivating storyteller to all generations. Full of love and a woman of strong faith, she raised five children. Her devotion to her family was paramount. Over the years she created many exciting family traditions that continue to be celebrated by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially fostered in them a love for reading by gifting hand-selected books suited to each one's age and personality. Bunny also possessed a great interest in music, art, home decorating, and was proud of her Irish heritage. Her selfless generosity, humble spirit, big smile, and contagious "giggle" will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Bunny is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Dr. W. Timothy Scharle, MD and wife Teri of Bethlehem, PA; daughter, Jane, wife of Christopher R. O'Neill of Orefield, PA; daughter, Maryann, wife of Kevin G. Rogers of Allenhurst, NJ; daughter, Eileen, wife of D. Bryan Mahady of Blue Bell, PA; daughter, Regina, wife of Peter J. Catalano of Collegeville, PA; 21 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Services: Calling hours at O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave, Allentown, on Thursday Oct. 17th from 6:30 – 8:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church, 1825 W. Turner St, Allentown, on Friday Oct. 18th at 11:00 AM.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions to be made to the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 14, 2019