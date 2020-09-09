1/
Rose Marie Wirth
Rose Marie Wirth, 90, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday September 6, 2020. Rose Marie was the wife of the late Neil F. Wirth who passed in 2018. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Feduri) Matok. Rose Marie was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in Whitehall. Rose Marie worked as a seamstress for various sewing mills in the Lehigh Valley. Surviving is her son Matthew M. (Lynnette) of Bethlehem, and her daughter Patricia wife of Gene Bokanyi of Allentown. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Rose Marie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave., Allentown, Pa. 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
