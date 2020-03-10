|
Rose Mary Wenzel, 84 years, of Schnecksville, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Fellowship Manor in Whitehall. She was the widow of William A. Wenzel. Born in Gouldsboro, PA she was a daughter of the late William and Louise (Jankowski) Bentler. She was a real estate agent for Re/Max for 30 years and prior to that a secretary for the former Republic Steel in King of Prussia. Rose was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville.
Survivors: daughter, Rose Marie Moyer of Schnecksville, sisters, Joan Glockler, Covington Twp., Delores Stout of Gouldsboro, grandchild, Kyle Moyer.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, March 12 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1028 Church St., Fogelsville, with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at 2:00 PM at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave, Plymouth Meeting. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Delaware Valley Chp, 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2020