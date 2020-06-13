Rose Nizinski, 96, formerly of The Willow in Macungie, passed away June 9, 2020 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John Nizinski, who passed away in 2002. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Laura (Lipinski) Suchaski. Rose was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Survivors: Daughters, Linda Serva (Louis), Joyce Santay (Tony), and Karen Rizzo (Tony); 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions may be made to The Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.