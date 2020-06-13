Rose Nizinski
Rose Nizinski, 96, formerly of The Willow in Macungie, passed away June 9, 2020 at Luther Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late John Nizinski, who passed away in 2002. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Steve and Laura (Lipinski) Suchaski. Rose was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

Survivors: Daughters, Linda Serva (Louis), Joyce Santay (Tony), and Karen Rizzo (Tony); 6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions may be made to The Salvation Army at www.give.salvationarmyusa.org

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
