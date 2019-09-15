|
Rose P. (Saurino) Hugitz, 100, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Cedarbrook, Fountain Hill. She was the widow of John A. Hugitz. Rose was born on September 30, 1918 in Bethlehem to the late Nicholas and Carrie (DeNofa) Saurino. Rose worked for Grant's 5&10 and then McCrory Corp. as a Manager for over 43 years before retiring. She was a former member of Our Lady of Pompeii, Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Rose will be lovingly missed by her several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Lena and brothers Jack, Thomas, and Joseph.
SERVICES: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019