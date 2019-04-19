Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Rose Quier Obituary
Rose Quier, 92, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019 in Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Paul E. Quier. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kutzer) Perun. She was employed as a waitress and later as a tube checker at the former Western Electric. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children, Anthony P. and Connie M. wife of Kevin Sousley; grandson, Jason; great grandchildren Kylie B. and Owen M.; brother Charles Perun.Services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday April 23, at the Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. A calling hour will begin at 1:00 pm Tuesday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019
