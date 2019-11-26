Morning Call Obituaries
|
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Road
Bethlehem, PA
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
3219 Santee Road
Bethlehem, PA
Rose Seybold, 82, of Bethlehem passed away November 25th at Easton Hospital. Born in North Bergen, NJ, she was a daughter of the late John and Carmella "Minnie" Martorana. She worked as a nurse's aide for over 30 years at Forest Manor Nursing Home in Hope, NJ. Rose loved dancing, playing cards and vanilla ice cream…and played bingo religiously.

Rose is survived by her son Michael English and husband John Koretski of Bethlehem; daughter Patricia and husband Albert Mirabelli of Iron Station, NC; her sisters Carmella and husband Robert, Theresa and husband Robert and MaryAnn and husband Michael; a grandson Christopher DiBernard of Cornelius, NC; and a sister in law Gera who was married to Rose's late brother John.

Services: viewing on Wednesday, Nov. 27th (tomorrow) at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem followed by Christian Mass at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: please consider a donation in Rose's memory supporting her grandson Christopher to UMAR, 5350 77 Center Dr., Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28217 or www.umarinfo.com, donate page.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019
