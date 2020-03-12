Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Rose Sinatore
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map

Rose Sinatore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Sinatore Obituary
Rose Sinatore, 92, of Allen Township, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Pasquale "Patsy," who passed on April 21, 2012. Born May 9, 1927 in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Rose (Rossi) Tassie. Rose and her husband, Patsy, were the owners of Sinatore Market in Northampton. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Rose participated in a card club and loved spending every summer at Black Beach. Survivors: daughter, Antonia "Toni;" sons, Perry and wife, Kathy, and Dino and wife, Patty; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her grandson, Patrick, and 7 siblings. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow is St. Lawrence Cemetery, N. Catasauqua. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the Patrick Sinatore Memorial Foundation in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -