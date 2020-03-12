|
Rose Sinatore, 92, of Allen Township, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Pasquale "Patsy," who passed on April 21, 2012. Born May 9, 1927 in Whitehall, she was a daughter of the late Julius and Rose (Rossi) Tassie. Rose and her husband, Patsy, were the owners of Sinatore Market in Northampton. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Rose participated in a card club and loved spending every summer at Black Beach. Survivors: daughter, Antonia "Toni;" sons, Perry and wife, Kathy, and Dino and wife, Patty; 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her grandson, Patrick, and 7 siblings. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 16th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Sunday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow is St. Lawrence Cemetery, N. Catasauqua. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the Patrick Sinatore Memorial Foundation in loving memory of Rose.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020