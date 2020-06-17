Rose T. Lorah
1936 - 2020
Rose T. Lorah, 84, of Finksburg, Maryland, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
June 17, 2020
Rose, the time you spent with Melissa growing up will always be cherished by her and us. You gave her a great childhood and taught her many things like knitting. Those memories will be with us all of our days. Thank you for being a wonderful grandmother and mother in law. Rest in Peace.
Barn
Barbara Lorah
