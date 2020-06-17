Rose, the time you spent with Melissa growing up will always be cherished by her and us. You gave her a great childhood and taught her many things like knitting. Those memories will be with us all of our days. Thank you for being a wonderful grandmother and mother in law. Rest in Peace.
Barn
Rose T. Lorah, 84, of Finksburg, Maryland, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home.
www.myersdurborawfh.com
www.myersdurborawfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.