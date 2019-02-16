Morning Call Obituaries
ROSE WEIRBACK

ROSE WEIRBACK Obituary
Rose Weirback, 82, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She is the wife of Edward L. Weirback. She was born in Bethlehem Twp. on December 30,1936 to the late James and Carolina (Paar) Herczeg. She is a loving wife and mother. SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 62 years; children: Michael J. at home, Debra A. (Dan A.) Whitacre of Mars, Mark A. at home; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.SERVICE: Private. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019
