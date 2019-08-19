Home

GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
Roseann F. Rickard

Roseann F. Rickard Obituary
A resident of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning August 17, 2019. Born in Allentown to the late F. Pierson and Ernestine R. (Jerant) Eddinger, she was the wife of Reginald H. Rickard, Jr. for 55 years. A graduate of Central Catholic High School, she was a pharmacy technician at The Phoebe Home until retiring. Surviving beside her husband are son Reginald J. Rickard; daughter Lisa A. wife of Robert Rindock; grandsons Nicholas and Logan; sister Jeanne Ebert with husband G. Michael; brothers Dennis with wife Lucille, Michael with wife Terry, Joseph with wife Tammy; nieces, nephews, and extended family; predeceased by grandson Alex and sister Susan Lucci. Visitation with her family will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday August 21, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. Memorial contributions honoring Roseann are suggested to Lil' Le-Hi Trout Nursery 2901 Fish Hatchery Road, Allentown, Pennsylvania 18103
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2019
