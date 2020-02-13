|
Roseann Wolf, 64, of Danielsville, formerly of Allentown, passed away peacefully while in the loving care of her family on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of Alan R. Wolf. They would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on March 19. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Margaret T. (Bauer) Miller. She was a graduate of Endwell High School, class of 1973. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Rose served as a home health care aide and devoted herself to the care of her mother-in-law. Prior to that, she worked as a supervisor at various manufacturing and business firms throughout the Lehigh Valley area for several years. Rose also served as a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 582, Moore Township, and Boy Scout Pack 50, Moorestown. She was a faithful and active member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, where she formerly taught Sunday school. Rose enjoyed ceramics and motorcycle cruises with her husband, but she cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Alan, she will be dearly missed by her daughter, Kimberly Kratzer and her husband, Adam, of New Tripoli; sons, Christopher Wolf and his wife, Samantha, and Andrew Wolf and his wife, April, both of Palmerton; eight grandchildren; sister, Marie Tepes and her husband, Charles, of Northampton; brother-in-law, Donald C. Wolf and his wife, Brenda, of Cherryville; uncle, Robert Bauer, of Lititz; along with many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her brothers, George F. and Robert T. Miller. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Rose's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, (Emanuelsville) Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Emmanuel's Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020