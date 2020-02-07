|
Rosemarie A. White, 79, of Catasauqua passed away on February 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Edward F. Almond and Theresa S. Knopf.
She worked as a Seamstress at the former Cross Country Manufacturer Company and retired from Kraft where she worked for Production.
She was a member of the former St. Lawrence the Martyr of Catasauqua.
Rosemarie is survived by five children: Keith White, Dennis White and wife Christine, Jeffrey White, Lisa Graybill and Veronica Hawk & husband Thomas Hawk. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers Edward & Thomas.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. John Fisher Church 1239 3rd Street, Catasauqua, PA. 18032. Calling period for family and friends will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. located at 234 Walnut Street in Catasauqua and on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 9:30AM – 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the family care of Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Catasauqua is entrusted with arrangements.
