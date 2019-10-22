|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rosemarie C. Bishop (Krenos) on Sunday October 20, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the widow of the late John R. Bishop, Jr. with whom she shared 57 years of marriage. She was sadly predeceased by her daughters, Susan and Janet and her son, Scott. Born in Allentown, she was a proud Central Catholic High School Viking having graduated in 1955. Starting after high school as a telephone operator with Bell Telephone, she worked her way up through the company until retiring under Verizon after over 45 years of employment. In retirement, she spent several years helping seasonally at a local produce stand. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church where she sang with the choir and more recently, a member of St. Joseph's Church in Coopersburg. An avid reader, she also had a great love of polka music and dancing, was a talented crafter and enjoyed games of bingo.
She is fondly remembered as a devoted wife, eldest sister of 5 siblings, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her surviving children, Terri and John, her 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren and a true friend to all those who were lucky enough to know her.
A Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of her life will be held 10 AM Thurs., Oct. 24th at Immaculate Conception Church, 501 Ridge Ave., Allentown. There will be a viewing in the church 9-10AM Thurs. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019