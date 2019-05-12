|
|
Rosemarie Dewalt, 76, of the Century House in Bangor, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her residence.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 16 from 6-8 pm and Friday May 17 from 10-11 am in Fork's United Church of Christ, 4500 Sullivan Trail, Stockertown, PA 18083. Funeral services will follow at 11 am on Friday with Pastor Bob Gutekunst presiding. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, PC. For the full obituary, please visit schmidtfuneralhomepc.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019