|
|
RoseMarie DiDonato Fertal, 78, of Bethlehem, went home to the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Daughter of the late Anthony and Domenica (DiCarlo) DiDonato of Italy, RoseMarie grew up in Bethlehem with her siblings; the late John DiDonato, Ben DiDonato, and Rita DiDonato Rich; and attended Liberty High School where she met her lifelong love and husband, George J. Fertal. They raised their children, Roseann Marie and George Anthony in the same town and devoted time to family, holiday traditions, and Sunday drives. A gifted cook, she was employed in restaurant services at Bethlehem Steel and the Aspen Inn before her retirement. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority for more than 50 years. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings, and daughter and has reunited with them in peace and celebration.
Surviving: Husband of 60 years, George; son George A. Fertal and Robyn Adams, of Senoia, Georgia; Richard and Katherine Santoro; sister-in-law, Ethel Ann Fertal; Grandchildren, Colin and Hope Santoro, Ryan Santoro, Georgia Fertal, and Domenica Fertal. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends.
Services: Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Sep. 25th from 10-11:20 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. all in St. Anne's Catholic Church, 430 W. Washington Avenue, Bethlehem. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Anne's Church or a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 23, 2019