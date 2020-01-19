|
Rosemarie Hanzl, 78, of Whitehall, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Rosemarie and husband, Frank, would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 16th. Born May 6, 1941, she was a daughter of the late John Nickles and Anna (Bodish) Hader. Rosemarie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Scott and wife, Cindy, Curtis and wife, Robyn, Barry, and Michele, wife of Matt Race; 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and sister, Susan Hader-Golden, wife of Thomas. Services: Family and friends are invited to gather Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to -Memorials Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in loving memory of Rosemarie.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020