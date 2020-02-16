|
Rosemarie (Petito) Hare, 81, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Jeffrey Hare, MD, who died in 1998.
Born in Bethlehem, Rosemarie was the daughter of the late George and Concetta (Schiavone) Petito. She was a Registered Nurse, and worked at a number of hospitals and medical facilities.
Survivors: sons Michael Hare of Moorpark, CA, Jeffrey Hare, MD of Newtown Square; brother George Petito of Saucon Valley; 3 grandchildren.
Services: Funeral Services are private, and are entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020