1/1
Rosemarie Hero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemarie Hero, 74, of Hamburg, passed away, Friday, September 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

She was the beloved wife of Joseph Hero.

Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John Reese.

Rosemarie was a graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem.

She was employed as an equipment manager at Construction Fasteners and also as an assembly line worker at Wissahickon Water Works. In addition, Rosemarie worked at Max Hess doing alterations and was a prep cook at Archie Follweiler and Kirbyville Inn.

Rosemarie loved to travel, especially to Florida, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by one son, Christopher Hero, Bethlehem.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 18, 2020
Christopher,

My thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with you on the loss of your Mother. She was an attractive lady. I can see her in your.





Charlie Mitchell
Friend
September 18, 2020
Joe, so sorry to hear of Rose’s passing. Have some great memories of our times at the gun club. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Rosie Specht
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved