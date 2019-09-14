|
Rosemarie (Rose) Kotran was born and raised in Allentown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Emily Mahr. She graduated from William Allen High School.
Rose worked for the Department of Public Assistance in Lehigh Co. for 35 years as a Caseworker. A fierce advocate for labor rights, Rose also served as a Shop Steward for several years.
Throughout her life Rose supported causes she believed would better the world, such as LePoCo (peace and justice center) and especially Forgotten Felines & Fidos, Inc. (Germansville, PA). She was a fervent Democrat.
Rose was known as a woman of strong will and sometimes harsh judgements. She also was among the most caring and supportive of people. She loved to laugh, she loved Mike and Suki, Tiger and golf, Tuesday lunches, hearing people's life stories, getting her hair done, and she surely loved her deep purple glue-on nails that would fly off at the least provocation.
Rosemarie is survived by a son, Stephen M. Kotran (Elizabeth Goldman) of NY, and a daughter, Lisa Kotran Rice. She had five grandsons. Also missing Rose are her brother Jim Mahr, niece Lori Parton, nephew Jeffrey Mahr, sister-in-law Jan Mahr, god-daughters Adrienne Yurack and Jessica Montero as well as The Lunch Ladies, friends, and very good neighbors. She was predeceased by nephew James Mahr, Jr.
Those who wish to honor their connection to Rose are invited to a short graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave, Allentown on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30. This will be followed by lunch at 11:30 at The Olive Garden on Grape St. in Whitehall. Please register for lunch (Pat: 484.515.6579) to ensure adequate seating.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019